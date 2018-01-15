Rafa Benitez back in for Pepe Reina

London, Jan 15: Newcastle United are ready to make a fresh offer for their Summer target Napoli Keeper Pepe Reina after owner Mike Ashley assured his manager Benitez that he is ready to back him in the transfer window.
Since the Summer, Benitez has shown his frustration towards lack of funds for players and those concerns are reportedly still prevalent within St James' Park.
But now as per reports, the business tycoon is ready to sanction a £10m budget in order to persuade the 35-year-old keeper and also ready to provide a fund to the manager for a forward in the January window.
The 35-year-old was also earlier rumoured to rejoin with his former manager Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United this summer and a bid of £7m was believed to be considered but the deal broke due to financial mismatch.
Despite maintaining his regular first-team spot at the Stadio San Paolo this term - making 27 appearances across all competitions, Reina is said to be not eager to remain at the Naples and reportedly rejected a €2.5m-per-season pay contract.
But Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri have already suggested that he considers Reina to be an important part of his future plans and proclaimed him untransferable.
However, the Spaniard only has six months left on his contract and £10m for a 35-year-old who has only limited months left in his contract is too much irresistible to refuse.
Apart from Newcastle, earlier French giants Paris Saint-German also believed to be in the line to sign the keeper however, it looks like now the Toons have made an upper hand in the race.
However, the high wage demand of the Spanish keeper could still arise as a stumbling block as Newcastle are believed to be only capable of giving him £100k-per-week which is lower than what Reina is demanding.
But, with Benitez at the helm, it is assumed that the keeper is willing to reunite with his former manager with whom he worked at Liverpool and the deal can well see the lights in the coming weeks.