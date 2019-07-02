Rafael Benitez confirms Dalian Yifang move after Newcastle United exit

London, July 2: Former Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has confirmed his appointment as the new boss of Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.
Benitez, 59, officially left the Magpies at the end of June after failing to agree a contract extension.
The former Liverpool, Inter and Real Madrid coach claimed the Premier League outfit did not share his "vision" and brought an end to a three-year stay on Tyneside.
Clubs in England and across Europe are said to have expressed interest in the Spaniard's services, but a lucrative switch to China emerged as his most likely destination.
After a long path... We start a new challenge! I´m happy to begin this new project with Dalian Yifang. #ChinaSuperleague #China #DalianYifang #NewChallenge #NewChapter pic.twitter.com/YLwd46bpjh— Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) July 2, 2019