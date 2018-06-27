Rafinha not keen to stay at Inter Milan

Kolkata, June 27: Brazilian midfielder Rafinha has clearly indicated that that he will not stay at Inter Milan while leaving the doors open for a possible return to Barcelona from where he was loaned out in the winter transfer window.
In the January transfer window, the Barcelona midfielder went to the Serie A club on a loan with an option to buy in the next summer for €35 million. But, the midfielder has ruled out any future with the Serie A club.
Despite enjoying his short tenure at the Milan based club, Rafinha wants to move out.
"I spent five very good months at Inter, in which I felt very good. I really thought that with the Champions League qualification I would stay, but it did not happen. Football won't stop being a business and sometimes what you want does not happen," the 25-year-old was quoted as saying in Marca.
"Now I'm a Barcelona player and, although I still haven't met with the club, I am focused on being present in the pre-season. I am ready for everything and we will see what happens."
Rafinha played a total of 17 games for Inter Milan in the second half of the season, in which the club finished fourth.
Coming back from an injury, it was important for him to get enough matches and the Nerazzurri provided that for him.
Talking about his experience in Italy, he thanked his team-mates and fans for helping him to regain his confidence as he eyes a possibel return to La Liga.
"It was spectacular, as it was a style of football and a language that I didn't know. For me, the most important thing was to play as many games as possible after my injury.
"I knew that the important thing was adapting as quickly as possible and thanks to my teammates and fans I was very well received and I regained my confidence in my football," Rafinha added.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends