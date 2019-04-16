Rakitic, Roberto passed fit for Barcelona v Man United tie

Barcelona, April 16: Ivan Rakitic and Sergi Roberto have both been passed fit for Barcelona's Champions League tie against Manchester United.
Rakitic and Roberto were among the absentees as a much-changed Barca side drew 0-0 at Huesca in La Liga action at the weekend.
However, the duo have been included in Ernesto Valverde's squad for the second leg of the quarter-final, which will be played at Camp Nou on Tuesday (April 16).
Captain Lionel Messi is selected despite being left with a bloody nose and a swollen eye following a heavy challenge from Chris Smalling during the first leg.
United also received a pre-match fitness boost with former Barca forward Alexis Sanchez and midfielder Nemanja Matic both named in their squad for the game.
However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a decision to make at left-back - regular selection Luke Shaw, whose own goal splits the sides after the first leg, is suspended.