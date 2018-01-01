Rangers want Arsenal wonderkid McGuane on loan

Bengaluru, January 1: Scottish giants Rangers are trying to lure highly-rated Arsenal talent Marcus McGuane to Ibrox.
Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is eager to send the promising England Under-19s midfielder out on loan and Rangers could be the potential destination for the youngster as he could get minutes on the pitch for the Gers.
Several clubs in the UK and abroad, including Italian giants Napoli, have made made enquiries for the tenacious midfielder.
His advisors are keen to find a club that guarantees McGuane proper game time and they see Rangers as the best possible destination.
Ibrox Director of Football Mark Allen is desperate to push through a deal and further talks are expected to take place this week.
Since their promotion to the first tier of Scottish football, Rangers have not been to challenge their local rivals Celtic at all for the domestic throne.
They finished third behind Celtic and Aberdeen last season and find themselves at the same position this season too.
Another player who could also be heading out of the Emirates, not surprisingly, is Alexis Sanchez.
Arsene Wenger has astonishingly admitted the Chilean's future is not his "problem".
Sanchez, a Manchester City target, is free talk to clubs from the New Year and it is pretty much visible that Arsenal have gave up on the hope of retaining the star forward.
Wenger said: “I don’t know what is going on in his head and whether he is with us short term or long term. I am not a psychologist.”
Rebel Sanchez, 29, is in the final six months of his Gunners contract and the Chilean star has refused to sign a new deal.