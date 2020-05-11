Qatar 2022: Ras Abu Aboud World Cup stadium built from shipping containers is getting ready

Bengaluru, May 11: Work is going on at frenetic pace at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, which is built primarily from shipping containers, and is one of the proposed eight venues of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), which is the local organising committee responsible for the tournament, is building only eight stadiums for the tournament.
Work on Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums and mega-projects linked to the tournament has continued despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Ras Abu Aboud Stadium is set to host matches till the quarterfinal-stage during the tournament. Accoring to SC, so far, 923 shipping containers have been delivered to the stadium site out of the 949 required for its construction.
Built primarily from shipping containers, Ras Abu Aboud Stadium is being constructed on decontaminated land. It's a pioneering tournament solution which will provide a blueprint for future sports events.
Once the tournament gets over, the 40,000-capacity stadium will be completely dismantled, with its parts transformed into sporting facilities in Qatar and overseas.
While the stadium's sustainable legacy is guaranteed, what most people do not know is what measures were taken to ensure its location - close to Doha Port and overlooking the spectacular West Bay skyline - became suitable to house the construction.
The land where Ras Abou Aboud is being built had to be decontaminated after years of industrial use, meaning a legacy for the site has been delivered before the project has even been completed.
Significant work has been carried out by the SC to remove the existing buildings, laboratories, workshops and fuel tanks. Some of the old buildings were kept - partly for their architectural value, but also to ensure new facilities did not need to be created from scratch.
Of the proposed eight World Cup venues, work on one stadium -- the Khalifa International Stadium -- is already complete while the SC has promised to deliver the remaining venues two years before the kick off.
In a break from tradition, Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup was controversially pushed back to a winter window because of the scorching summer temperatures in the tiny Middle East country during the normal FIFA World Cup window of June-July.
As such, the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, will be held from November 21 to December 18.
(With inputs from SC Media)