Football Rashford Takes Next Step With Barcelona After Scoring Twice In Champions League Match Marcus Rashford scored two goals in Barcelona's Champions League win over Newcastle. Hansi Flick believes this performance marks a significant step in Rashford's career.

Marcus Rashford's impressive performance in Barcelona's Champions League opener against Newcastle United has sparked optimism from Hansi Flick. The Manchester United loanee, playing alongside Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, scored twice to secure a 2-1 victory. His goals came in the 58th minute with a header and later with a powerful shot off the crossbar. Despite Anthony Gordon's late goal for Newcastle, Barcelona held on for the win.

Rashford's debut marked him as only the second English player to score for Barcelona in Europe, following Gary Lineker. He also became the second Englishman to score on his Champions League debut for a non-English club against a Premier League team, after Harry Kane did so for Bayern Munich. Flick expressed his delight at Rashford's success, saying, "I expected it, but I'm really happy for him."

Flick further commented on Rashford's journey: "He did not have an easy few years. I've followed him, and I was always like, 'what kind of player is he?' He showed it in training. For me, it's the next step." Flick believes these goals could boost Rashford's confidence and help him progress further.

Rashford excelled statistically during the match. He led Barcelona with six shots, 10 touches in the opposition box, five dribbles, and two chances created. This achievement places him alongside Lionel Messi and other Barca legends who have reached similar numbers in a single Champions League game since Opta records began.

Reflecting on his experience at Barcelona, Rashford shared with TNT Sports: "I'm learning a lot; it's a new style of football. But it's making me a better player." He expressed admiration for Barcelona and noted how playing there is enhancing his skills.

Rashford described his second goal: "There was a split second where I could spot a gap [for the second goal]. I could see the far post and gave it a bit of lift." His determination and motivation are evident as he embraces this opportunity to grow with Barcelona.

Looking Ahead

The young team at Barcelona is seen as refreshing by Rashford. He acknowledges the challenges of the competition but remains focused on improvement and aiming higher this year. As they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain next, Rashford's contributions will be crucial for their campaign.

Barcelona fans are hopeful that Rashford will continue to shine throughout his loan spell. His ability to adapt quickly and perform under pressure bodes well for both his future and that of the team as they navigate this season's challenges.