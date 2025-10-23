Real Madrid vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Online?

Football Real Madrid Triumphs Over Juventus 1-0 As Jude Bellingham Scores Winning Goal Jude Bellingham scored the decisive goal in Real Madrid's 1-0 victory against Juventus, marking their third straight win in the Champions League. Despite a challenging match, Madrid maintained their perfect start to the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 3:07 [IST]

Jude Bellingham secured a win for Real Madrid with his decisive goal against Juventus in the Champions League. This victory marked Madrid's third consecutive win at the start of the 2025-26 season. Despite their success, Madrid faced challenges in maintaining fluidity during the match at Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid's first half was marked by several attempts to score, with Brahim Diaz, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Arda Guler testing Juventus' goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio. Eder Militao also came close with a shot that narrowly missed. Di Gregorio's best save came just before halftime when he blocked Kylian Mbappe's powerful left-footed shot using his shoulder and face.

In the second half, Juventus had an opportunity to take the lead. Dusan Vlahovic found himself one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois but was denied by the goalkeeper's quick reaction. This missed chance proved costly as Bellingham capitalised on a rebound after Vinicius Junior hit the post in the 57th minute.

Madrid continued to press forward, with Mbappe nearly doubling their lead if not for another impressive save by Di Gregorio. Shortly after, Diaz saw his effort cleared off the line. Juventus struggled to respond effectively, managing only a late attempt from Filip Kostic that Courtois pushed away.

Bellingham's goal against Juventus added to his tally of four goals against Italian teams in this competition. This is more than he has scored against teams from any other country. Meanwhile, Courtois reached a significant milestone by making his 300th appearance for Real Madrid across all competitions.

This achievement places him behind only Iker Casillas, Paco Buyo, and Miguel Angel among goalkeepers in Madrid's history. Additionally, Courtois made his 91st Champions League appearance, setting a record for Belgian players in the competition.

Madrid's Unyielding Attack

Real Madrid attempted 14 shots in the first half alone without scoring, more than any other first half this season across all competitions. Despite this initial struggle, they have now scored in their last 38 Champions League home games. This is their best streak since a run of 44 games between September 2011 and October 2018.

Juventus' inability to secure a win extended their winless streak in this season's competition to three matches. Their lack of response highlighted their struggles against a determined Real Madrid side eager to maintain their perfect start.