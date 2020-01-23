Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Real Madrid have to be alert to Mbappe signs amid links - Nacho

By Sacha Pisani
Kylian Mbappe
Speculation over Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe continues to make headlines.

Paris, January 23: Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez said the La Liga giants must take notice of Kylian Mbappe's hints amid links to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speculation over Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe continues to make headlines as Zinedine Zidane's Madrid reportedly eye the France international.

Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for Mbappe, who dismissed talk over PSG contract negotiations earlier this month, while the 21-year-old revealed the Madrid boss was his idol growing up.

Mbappe affirms PSG commitment amid Real Madrid links

Nacho was asked about Mbappe following Madrid's 3-1 Copa del Rey win over Unionistas de Salamanca on Wednesday.

"If he's sending us signs, we have to be alert to receiving them," Nacho told reporters.

After scoring 33 Ligue 1 goals last season, Mbappe has 13 for defending champions PSG this term.

Kouassi nets landmark goal as PSG cruise into Coupe de la Ligue final

Mbappe has 21 goals across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's PSG, who are preparing for the Champions League last 16 against Borussia Dortmund.

More KYLIAN MBAPPE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 12:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue