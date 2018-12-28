Real Madrid plot mega swap deal with Chelsea

Bengaluru, December 28: Real Madrid are set to offer Isco and Mateo Kovacic in a swap deal to try and sign their long-term target Eden Hazard, according to reports in Spain.
According to Onda Cero, the Spanish giants are ready to make the proposal to Chelsea for a summer swap deal.
The Belgian superstar has just 18 months left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and has been public about his desire to play for Real Madrid.
And now he may finally get his chance although he has said he will not decide on his future until the summer.
Kovacic is already at Stamford Bridge, currently on a one-year loan from the Bernabeu, and is part of a formidable midfield alongside N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.
Isco, meanwhile, has fallen out of favour under new Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari and could be on the move.
The Spaniard is yet to start a La Liga game since Julen Lopetegui was sacked at the end of October.
Chelsea are reported to be lining up a £70million bid for the Spanish playmaker.
The idea behind the move, though, was for Isco to link up with Hazard in the Chelsea attack, rather than replace the Belgium captain.
But speaking after his match-winning performance at Watford last night, Hazard suggested he may stay in West London so he can become a Blues legend which must have sounded like music to the ears of the Chelsea fans.
He scored both Chelsea goals in the 2-1 win and said: "They mean a lot... especially as we won today. One-hundred-and-one goals with this amazing club and something I'll never forget.
"But now we want more. We want to score and I want to score more goals and be a legend like Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba."