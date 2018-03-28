Real Madrid ready to sell Gareth Bale

Bengaluru, March 28: Real Madrid will reportedly sell their record signing Gareth Bale this summer but not for less than £88m. The Welshman's future at the Bernabeu has been speculated on for months now and it seems that the Spanish giants are now finally ready to sell but without making a significant loss.
Despite being under contract until 2022, the 28-year-old has failed to hit top gear with the La Liga giants. And Spanish news outlet AS claim that president Florentino Perez will allow him to depart at the end of the season, but for no less than what Los Blancos paid Tottenham for his services in 2013.
The report says that the chief's dream was to see Bale transform into the long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo's throne upon his arrival in 2013. But despite numerous successes on the pitch, including winning the Champions League three times, injuries have curtailed his progress. And now it looks like they are ready to cash-in and bring in a younger replacement.
Manchester United are leading the chase for the former Tottenham man. Bale has played 29 times for the Galacticos this campaign and scored 12, but he has been sidelined for long spells and was only named as sub for the crunch Euro clash with PSG. Jose Mourinho would love to add him to his ranks at Old Trafford and they are likely to be the first to make a move.
Away from the Spanish capital, Bale did have a reason to smile last Thursday as he became Wales' all-time top goalscorer after his hat-trick against China. That helped fire his nation into the China Cup Final, but they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Uruguay yesterday in the Far East.
He is now heading back to Madrid to prepare for an away trip to Las Palmas in the top-flight before he and his team-mates head to Juventus for the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final next Tuesday.
