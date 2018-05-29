Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal on injury: It's less than what I thought

Bengaluru, May 29: Dani Carvajal has put rest to his World Cup 2018 fears saying he'll recover soon from the hamstring injury that forced him out during the first half of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool last week.
The latest medical report on the Spanish right-back gives him the green signal to participate in Spain's World Cup opener against Portugal the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 15.
According to Marca, Carvajal recently said, "After the tests, they have diagnosed this injury, it's small and I've come to recover from today, to try to be available as soon as possible. I'm going to try to cut the recovery time and try to be available."
Carvajal also revealed that he will speak soon to the national team head coach Julen Lopetegui about his injury. "I haven't been able to speak , now I will see them all and give them a hug and we'll come to a conclusion," said the Spaniard.
The 26-year-old Carvajal was only able to play 37 minutes for Real Madrid during the La Liga club's 3-1 win over the Reds in Kiev. He was brought down by a challenge by Sadio Mane and left the pitch in tears minutes after Mohamed Salah went down to a rash tackle by Real captain Sergio Ramos.
Seeing him leave the pitch in tears, there was speculation that the Spaniard would miss the trip to Russia. However, the latest test reports reveal that the injury is not as severe as expected and he would only need a few more days to recover from it.
Carvajal was similarly ruled out of the UEFA European Championships 2016 due to a hamstring strain. Even back then, it was during the 2016 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid that ruined Carvajal's national team chances.
This time too, Carvajal thought that the injury was quite similar to the problem that saw him miss the Euro 2016. Talking about his latest injury, Carvajal said, "It's less than I thought, I had bad memories of before, an injury that stopped me going to the Euro 2016, now I have to recover and be strong.”
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be played in Russia from June 14 to July 15. Spain is in the Group B alongside Morocco, Iran and Euro 2016 champions Portugal. Carvajal is expected to return to the national team before their opening game in the tournament against Portugal on June 15.
