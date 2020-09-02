Real Madrid's James Rodriguez set to join Everton

Bengaluru, September 2: Premier League club Everton is close to signing Real Madrid's attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, according to reports in British media.
The Telegraph report says Everton have already agreed a three-year deal with the 2014 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner.
If the deal is through, then the Colombian international will be re-uniting with Carlo Ancelotti, having previously worked under the Italian at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
Exclusive: Announcement imminent but James Rodriguez will sign a three-year contract with Everton where he will be reunited with manager Carlo Ancelotti | @JBurtTelegraphhttps://t.co/PVMi0YmPaY— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 1, 2020
James has been surplus to the requirements at Santiago Bernabeu since returning from a loan spell with Bayern Munich.
The 29-year-old finished with 15 goals for Bayern, who opted against making his stay permanent in Bavaria.
Arsenal, Inter Milan and PSG were all at some stage linked with James, but it looks as though Toffees boss Ancelotti's familiarity with him forced the proposed switch to Everton.
"James can play in many positions behind the centre-forward. He is a number 10 used to playing behind the striker or as a winger, with the tendency to cut inside," Ancelotti had said about his ex-ward recently.
At one stage even La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid and Serie A giants Napoli were also reportedly vying for James's signature.
Asked about the future of James at Real Madrid, his agent Jorge Mendes told Spanish media recently, "You'll have to ask the president (Florentino Perez).
"I just want the best for the player and the best for the club," he added.
James had represented Colombia recently at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and 2019 Copa America in Brazil, where his team finished third.
James, who played just 14 games for the La Liga club across all competitions in the truncated 2019-20 season, is expected to arrive at the Merseyside to complete the medical fomalities.
