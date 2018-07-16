Real Madrid set the price for Mateo Kovacic

Bengaluru, July 16: European champions Real Madrid are open to selling midfielder Mateo Kovacic and have put a whopping £80million price tag for the Croatia international.
Manchester United and their local rivals Manchester City are both believed to have shortlisted the 24-year-old for a transfer this summer and reports claim that Real Madrid are willing to consider selling the former Inter man.
However, Kovacic, who was a part of the Croatian World Cup squad that reached the World Cup final, won't be allowed to leave on the cheap.
According to the Daily Star on Sunday (July 15), Los Blancos would ask for £80m before negotiations even start.
Manchester City are set to rival fierce rivals United now for the signing, after they missed out to Chelsea for Jorginho.
The midfielder, 26, has penned a five-year Stamford Bridge deal worth up to £57.4 million and is the Blues' first summer signing, from Napoli.
Pep Guardiola's side went all out for Jorginho which made them see their other alternatives also join their rivals.
Fred joined Manchester United whereas Fabinho was snapped up by Liverpool which has made the Cityzens worried about their midfield ranks.
Guardiola is now looking to try his luck with Kovacic who is also wanted by their local rivals and the bidding war could start soon.
Reports emerged last month that Kovacic sensationally revealed he wanted to leave Real Madrid in order to get more first-team football.
The Croatia midfielder used the front page of Spanish newspaper Marca to tell the world he wants out.
Kovacic failed to nail down a starting spot under former boss Zinedine Zidane but has attracted interest from the Premier League heavyweights.
Kovacic, who has won the Champions League three times with Los Blancos, said: "I want to play more and the best thing is to leave Madrid.
"I love football and being on the pitch, I want the opportunity to be a starter for another team.
"I think that in Real Madrid all the players are important.
"The problem is that for a young player it is difficult to have continuity and without that continuity I will never be able to show my potential.
"When I do not play, I am not happy.
"These three years in Madrid, with some incredible team-mates, winning trophies... but I have not been completely happy because my contribution to all that has not been the maximum and it's something I want to change.
"I've been in Madrid for three years and I have not played too much and that's something that has affected my status in the national team.
"It's something that does not make me happy, that's why it's best to change teams."
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends