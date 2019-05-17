Real Madrid target Aubameyang as Bale replacement

Bengaluru, May 17: Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly planning a stunning £74m swoop for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace Gareth Bale, according to reports in Spain.
The Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is desperate to offload the former Spurs forward this summer following his shocking run of form. And according to reports in Spain, Aubameyang is a potential candidate to replace Bale next season.
The Arsenal striker proved his potential this term as he bagged the Golden Boot award jointly with Liverpool duo Mo Salah and Sadio Mane after scoring 22 goals.
Aubameyang, who joined the Gunners from Dortmund for £56m in 2018, is under contract at the Emirates until 2021. But following his sublime spell of form, Unai Emery is keen to tie him down with a new long-term deal.
The source claims that Madrid expect it to be "easier" to negotiate with Arsenal than any of their other top targets. Sadio Mane is also allegedly in the running after he netted 22 goals for Liverpool this season. He would slot into Zinedine Zidane's side, but the Senegalese forward is tied down with Jurgen Klopp's side until 2022.
Zidane is thought to be a huge fan of the former Southampton forward and was eager to sign him during his previous term as the Real Madrid boss.
The source claims Paulo Dybala has also caught the eye of the Frenchman ahead of his summer overhaul. He has fallen out of the spotlight at Juventus following the £99m summer arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.
The Argentine forward has only managed ten goals and four assists for the Serie A champions this season. The Argentine ace, who is under contract until 2022, was photographed in London last week amid links to Manchester United. Bale could have played his last game for Madrid after he was dropped from their squad for the second game in a row this month.