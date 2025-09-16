F1 Sprint Race Returns To Silverstone For The 2026 Season With New Venues

Real Madrid vs Marseille Live Streaming: Where to Watch Real Madrid UCL match on TV and Online?

Real Madrid commence their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League campaign at home against Olympique Marseille on Tuesday, September 16, at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Led by manager Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid aims to capture their 16th European crown following a disappointing quarterfinal exit last season.

This Champions League opener will be a thrilling challenge for Real Madrid as they strive to set a winning tone for their European campaign, while Marseille looks to test the Spanish giants on their home ground.

Real Madrid welcome back Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga from injury for this crucial match. Both midfielders have completed lengthy rehabs and are included in the squad, but only one is expected to appear in the matchday squad or on the bench. Despite Dean Huijsen's recent red card in La Liga, he remains eligible for Champions League selection as suspensions do not transfer across competitions.

Real Madrid vs Marseille Predicted Playing XI

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinícius Júnior

Marseille: Rulli; Murillo, Pavard, Balerdi, Emerson; Gomes, Kondogbia; Greenwood, Nadir, Weah; Aubameyang



Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille - UCL 2024-25 Schedule

What is the Date for the Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille Match?

The match between Real Madrid and Olympique Marseille is going to take place on Tuesday, September 16.

When will Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille start?

The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille Premier League match will start at 9:00 pm CET on Tuesday, which is 12:30 am IST in India on Wednesday.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid vs Marseille Live Streaming: How to Watch Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 Match

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in the UK?

The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match will be broadcast by TNT Sports in the UK at 8:00 pm BST/ 7:00 pm GMT on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille Live Streaming in the USA

The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille UCL 2024-25 match can be watched on the Paramount+ and TUDN in the USA. The match will start at 3:00 pm ET in the USA.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Marseille in Canada?

The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match can be watched on DAZN in Canada from 3:00 pm EST on Tuesday.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in India?

The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille UCL 2024-25 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be available for live-streaming on the SonyLiv app and website from 12:30 am IST on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in Mexico?

The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille PL match will be telecast on Max from 1:00 pm CDMX on Tuesday.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in Indonesia?

The UCL match can be watched through the beIN Sports app and website from 2:00 am Indonesia time on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in Australia?

The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille Premier League match can be telecast live on Stan Sport from 6:00 am AEST on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Marseille: Where to Watch in Brazil?

The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille PL match will be telecast on TNT Sports from 4:00 pm Brazil time on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs Marseille: How to Watch in Saudi Arabia and UAE?

The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille PL match will be telecast on beIN Sports from 10:00 pm KSA in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The UAE viewers can watch the match through beIN Sports from 11:00 pm UAE time on Tuesday.

