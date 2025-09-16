Real Madrid vs Marseille Live Streaming: Where to Watch Real Madrid UCL match on TV and Online?

Real Madrid commence their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League campaign at home against Olympique Marseille on Tuesday, September 16, at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Led by manager Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid aims to capture their 16th European crown following a disappointing quarterfinal exit last season.
This Champions League opener will be a thrilling challenge for Real Madrid as they strive to set a winning tone for their European campaign, while Marseille looks to test the Spanish giants on their home ground.
Real Madrid welcome back Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga from injury for this crucial match. Both midfielders have completed lengthy rehabs and are included in the squad, but only one is expected to appear in the matchday squad or on the bench. Despite Dean Huijsen's recent red card in La Liga, he remains eligible for Champions League selection as suspensions do not transfer across competitions.
Real Madrid vs Marseille Predicted Playing XI
Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinícius Júnior
Marseille: Rulli; Murillo, Pavard, Balerdi, Emerson; Gomes, Kondogbia; Greenwood, Nadir, Weah; Aubameyang
The match between Real Madrid and Olympique Marseille is going to take place on Tuesday, September 16.
The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille Premier League match will start at 9:00 pm CET on Tuesday, which is 12:30 am IST in India on Wednesday.
The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match will be broadcast by TNT Sports in the UK at 8:00 pm BST/ 7:00 pm GMT on Tuesday.
The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille UCL 2024-25 match can be watched on the Paramount+ and TUDN in the USA. The match will start at 3:00 pm ET in the USA.
The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match can be watched on DAZN in Canada from 3:00 pm EST on Tuesday.
The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille UCL 2024-25 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be available for live-streaming on the SonyLiv app and website from 12:30 am IST on Wednesday.
The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille PL match will be telecast on Max from 1:00 pm CDMX on Tuesday.
The UCL match can be watched through the beIN Sports app and website from 2:00 am Indonesia time on Wednesday night.
The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille Premier League match can be telecast live on Stan Sport from 6:00 am AEST on Wednesday.
The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille PL match will be telecast on TNT Sports from 4:00 pm Brazil time on Tuesday.
The
Real
Madrid
vs
Olympique
Marseille
PL
match
will
be
telecast
on
beIN
Sports
from
10:00
pm
KSA
in
Saudi
Arabia
on
Tuesday.
The
UAE
viewers
can
watch
the
match
through
beIN
Sports
from
11:00
pm
UAE
time
on
Tuesday.