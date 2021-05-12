Real Madrid want Serge Aurier: Should Spurs sell him?

Bengaluru, May 13: Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier could make a quite astonishing switch to Real Madrid this summer as according to rumours the Spanish giants have recently enquired about the Ivorian's availability. As per French outlet Foot Mercato, although the player's agents have been in contact with PSG during recent weeks Real Madrid also have entered the fray.
With Alvaro Odriozola not having the trusts of manager Zinedine Zidane and Lucas Vazquez nearing the end of his contract, Real Madrid need an able backup for Carvajal ahead of next season. Therefore, the Spanish champions are keen to add more options and have asked about Aurier's situation.
Aurier's season so far
Aurier signed for Spurs in 2017, however, had to play second-fiddle to Kieran Trippier in his first two years at the club. Following the departure of the English right-back last season he was promoted to the first-team regular by Mourinho. However, he endured a rough campaign that led the Portuguese sign, Matt Doherty.
However, with the former Wolves defender also failing to impress, Aurier reclaimed the spot and so far has featured 27 times in all competitions. Although he has often been a liability in the defensive shape, however in the offensive third he has been quite fruitful. He has managed two goals and three assists so far.
Transfer Fee
Aurier only has one year remaining in his contract and Spurs may not offer him new terms. Instead of letting him go for free, Spurs may cash in on him this summer and as per reports, he could be available for just a fee of around €12 million this summer.
Should Spurs approve the deal?
Aurier has barely proven that he’s good enough to play regularly for Spurs and the North London side should not have any problem allowing him to go. If Real are willing to bid for Aurier – Spurs should look at it as an opportunity to make the most of it from the deal.