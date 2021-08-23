Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Real Madrid willing to keep Luka Jovic - Good decision by Carlo Ancelotti?

By

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is said to have made a decision to keep Luka Jovic beyond this summer.

The new Los Blancos manager is apparently willing to offer the Serbian striker an opportunity to prove his worth at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this season.

Jovic's struggling period at Bernabeu

The 23-year-old Serbian forward's fine form for Frankfurt earned him a big £54m transfer to Real Madrid in 2019. But the youngster could not claim the trust of former manager Zidane and saw his gametime limited.

With the limited opportunity, he failed to impress the onlookers with just two goals and assists each to his name in 33 games. Being frustrated on the bench, after one and a half he was loaned back to his former base, Frankfurt last year on loan in January. However, he failed to be prolific for them as well. He made 18 league appearances for the German outfit in the previous campaign, finding the back of the net just four times and securing two assists in the process.

Clubs linked

The youngster, however, has not been short of suitors. Serie A giants Inter Milan reportedly have been keeping a close eye on him and have enquired about a loan deal. It is also understood that there have been several offers from Bundesliga as well for him.

Should Ancelotti keep him?

The 33-year-old Karim Benzema is almost sure to lead the line of the Los Blancos however they do need someone to cover his position as well. At certain stages of the long season, Ancelotti needs to rest the striker, and for that reason, Jovic's support could be a key involvement.

Although, at this stage of his career, having regular game-time under his belt is necessary which could have been better for his development and to regain his lost confidence. But Ancelotti is one of the most prudent managers of this generation and Jovic may not get a better guide than him at this stage of his career. If Jovic can work hard on proving his worth on the training field, he could also get a regular run of games under Ancelotti’s stewardship and it might save his Madrid career.

Comments

MORE REAL MADRID NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 12:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 23, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments