Real Madrid willing to keep Luka Jovic - Good decision by Carlo Ancelotti?

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is said to have made a decision to keep Luka Jovic beyond this summer.
The new Los Blancos manager is apparently willing to offer the Serbian striker an opportunity to prove his worth at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this season.
Jovic's
struggling
period
at
Bernabeu
The 23-year-old Serbian forward's fine form for Frankfurt earned him a big £54m transfer to Real Madrid in 2019. But the youngster could not claim the trust of former manager Zidane and saw his gametime limited.
With
the
limited
opportunity,
he
failed
to
impress
the
onlookers
with
just
two
goals
and
assists
each
to
his
name
in
33
games.
Being
frustrated
on
the
bench,
after
one
and
a
half
he
was
loaned
back
to
his
former
base,
Frankfurt
last
year
on
loan
in
January.
However,
he
failed
to
be
prolific
for
them
as
well.
He
made
18
league
appearances
for
the
German
outfit
in
the
previous
campaign,
finding
the
back
of
the
net
just
four
times
and
securing
two
assists
in
the
process.
Clubs linked
The youngster, however, has not been short of suitors. Serie A giants Inter Milan reportedly have been keeping a close eye on him and have enquired about a loan deal. It is also understood that there have been several offers from Bundesliga as well for him.
Should Ancelotti keep him?
The 33-year-old Karim Benzema is almost sure to lead the line of the Los Blancos however they do need someone to cover his position as well. At certain stages of the long season, Ancelotti needs to rest the striker, and for that reason, Jovic's support could be a key involvement.
Although, at this stage of his career, having regular game-time under his belt is necessary which could have been better for his development and to regain his lost confidence. But Ancelotti is one of the most prudent managers of this generation and Jovic may not get a better guide than him at this stage of his career. If Jovic can work hard on proving his worth on the training field, he could also get a regular run of games under Ancelotti’s stewardship and it might save his Madrid career.