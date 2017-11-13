Reality TV star claims Cristiano Ronaldo cheated on his girlfriend with her

Lisbon, Nov 13: A reality TV star and aspiring model Natacha Rodrigues has sensationally claimed that football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has cheated on his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodrigues with her, putting Ronaldo's name in another off-field controversy.
The Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed a baby girl yesterday, with girlfriend Georgina which is Cristiano and Georgina's first newborn together. However, just this moment, the 21-year-old lady made the serious allegation about him.
She claimed that she made her first contact with Ronaldo via Instagram following his break up with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk and later they had a one-night stand when he again engaged in a relationship with current partner Georgina.
The reality tv star said: "I knew he had a girlfriend but we became friends, there was trust between us, a bond. He was a lovely person and after messaging for so long it was amazing to be with him. Our night together was special. But afterwards I told him I was going on a Portuguese reality show and he told me not to do it. By the time I came out he'd blocked me. Now I think he just used me for sex. I don't have regrets because being with him was like a dream come true but I feel betrayed."
Natacha also claimed that they both met in March this year in Ronaldo's hometown and the Portuguese star then gave her a tour of his Lisbon apartment, a baseball cap and €300 for a ride home after they had slept together.
"I couldn't believe I was walking into Cristiano Ronaldo's apartment. My heart was racing but he was very nice and sweet and told me to act as if I was in my home. I took my shoes off and poured myself a juice from the fridge before sitting down next to him. We spoke about his apartment and where I was originally from."
"I hope he is being faithful to Georgina now. He told me the night we made love that I was the only one and he'd never done this to her before. At the time I believed him."
Ronaldo has been with his current girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for 16 months now but he or his representatives have not made any comments about this incident yet.