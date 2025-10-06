Football Reece James Withdraws From England Squad Due To Injury; Nico O'Reilly Called Up Reece James has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury sustained during a match. Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly has been called up as his replacement, marking his first senior inclusion in the national team. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

Reece James has withdrawn from England's squad due to an injury. Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly will replace him. James played 14 matches for Chelsea this season, including the Club World Cup. He completed the full match in Chelsea's recent 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League. However, England announced that James sustained an injury during that game, ruling him out of upcoming fixtures.

The 20-year-old O'Reilly has been performing well for Pep Guardiola's team this season. He started in their last four Premier League games. In a match against Brentford, he created two chances and achieved a passing accuracy of 90.9% in the final third, the highest among players who played the entire match.

Originally part of the Under-21 squad for October's international break, O'Reilly now joins the senior team for the first time. England confirmed his inclusion via a statement from St. George's Park, highlighting his addition to the #ThreeLions squad as James steps down due to injury.

O'Reilly frequently plays as a left-back under Guardiola, spending 80% of his minutes there since last season began across all competitions. His versatility and performance have earned him this opportunity with the national team.

England is set to play Wales in an international friendly on Thursday. Following that, they will travel to Latvia for a World Cup qualifying match on October 14. These games are crucial as they prepare for future competitions and aim to secure their place in upcoming tournaments.

This call-up marks an important milestone in O'Reilly's career as he steps into the senior national team environment. His recent performances have clearly caught the attention of selectors, offering him a chance to prove himself on an international stage.