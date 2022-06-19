Richard Arnold buys protesting Manchester United fans drinks after 'nightmare' season

Manchester, June 19: Richard Arnold sought to explain Manchester United's plans as he met supporters who intended to protest outside his house on Saturday(June 18).
Arnold, who was named United's chief executive in February, was filmed discussing a number of topics relating to the club with fans in a pub. The videos were posted to Twitter.
Those present had been planning a protest, but Arnold instead went to meet them and bought drinks, United confirmed.
A club spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "Richard Arnold heard that a group of fans had gathered in a pub near his house.
"He went to meet them, bought them all a drink, listened to their views and explained what the club is doing to deliver success on the pitch, improve the stadium and strengthen engagement with fans."
The video footage appeared to show Arnold being quizzed on a wide range of topics, including United's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
He said the club had "burned through cash", but "the money the manager and director of football want is there".
Erik ten Hag, De Jong's former Ajax coach, is now the man in charge, having replaced Ralf Rangnick at the end of a season Arnold would seemingly rather forget.
"It was a nightmare," the CEO told fans. "I was hating every game."