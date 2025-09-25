Football Rio Ngumoha Signs First Professional Contract With Liverpool FC At Just 16 Years Old Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha has signed his first professional contract. He made history as the youngest scorer in Premier League history at just 16 years old. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Liverpool's promising talent, Rio Ngumoha, has inked his first professional contract with the club. The Reds have yet to disclose the contract's duration. Ngumoha joined Liverpool from Chelsea's academy in September 2024 and has already made a significant impact.

Ngumoha has appeared in five senior matches for Liverpool. He scored a dramatic 100th-minute winner against Newcastle United on his Premier League debut last month. This goal made him the youngest player to score for Liverpool in the competition at 16 years and 361 days old.

In Premier League history, Ngumoha is the fourth-youngest scorer. He follows James Vaughan, James Milner, and Wayne Rooney, who scored at 16 years and 270 days, 356 days, and 360 days old respectively.

Ngumoha also set another record by becoming the youngest player to start a match for Liverpool. He achieved this milestone when he played against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup in January.

This month, Ngumoha made his Champions League debut during Liverpool's thrilling 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid. His rapid rise through the ranks highlights his potential as a future star for both club and country.

Ngumoha's achievements at such a young age demonstrate his exceptional talent and promise for Liverpool's future. His journey from Chelsea's academy to breaking records with Liverpool is just beginning.