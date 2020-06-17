Lewandowski wants Bayern Munich to 'play even better' in Champions League

Bremen, June 17: Robert Lewandowski wants to see even more from Bayern Munich in the Champions League after sealing another Bundesliga title.
Lewandowski's first-half goal lifted Bayern to a 1-0 victory over Werder Bremen on Tuesday (June 16), securing an eighth straight league title despite Alphonso Davies' late red card.
Hansi Flick's men are on track to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after a 3-0 away win over Chelsea in the last-16 first leg, with the tournament set to be completed in August.
Werder Bremen 0-1 Bayern Munich: Lewandowski seals eighth successive Bundesliga title
Lewandowski, who has scored 46 goals this season, hopes Bayern can reach another level in Europe's top club competition.
"We are German champions. Of course it is a bit complicated without celebrating fans. That certain extra, this passion is missing," the striker said, via the club's website.
That #MEI8TER feeling 8️⃣🏆😄@lewy_official pic.twitter.com/QHzjuRMQel— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 16, 2020
"We are still very satisfied. It was not an easy season, we fought for the title for a long time. I hope that we can celebrate with the fans in the stadium soon.
"Werder played a little more defensively but well in the first half. In the second half we should have scored a goal, then it would have been a little easier.
Next up, Champions League – why Bundesliga kings Bayern are favourites to conquer Europe
"We showed that we are the best team in Germany and we want to play even better in the Champions League."
Bayern still have two Bundesliga games remaining this season, hosting Freiburg on Saturday before taking on Wolfsburg a week later.