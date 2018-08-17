Roberto Martinez to offer Manchester United, Brazilian youngster Andreas Pereira a Belgium Call-up

London, Aug 17: Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is considering calling Manchester United youngster Andreas Perreira for the national team in the coming international friendlies in September, according to reports in Brazil.
Pereira spent 3 years as part of the youth set-up at Old Trafford between 2011-2014 before breaking into the senior squad at the start of Louis Van Gaal’s reign as manager in the 2015-16 season where he showed a glimpse of his talents.
But in the consecutive two seasons, he was sent on loan to Granada and Valencia by Mourinho where he built himself as a first team player. The youngster, however, did not avail a national call-up for his performance.
But this term, the midfielder has been regarded as an important player of United and the Portuguese boss has hinted that the player will stay put at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season. He also got his first start this season in the opening game against Leicester and played a key part in getting a 2-1 win over the foxes.
Despite being an attacking player, a number 10 or a winger, Mourinho deployed him in number 6 role and the 22-year-old with ease starred for United over the 90 minutes as he controlled the midfield with Paul Pogba and Fred in the win.
Belgium boss Martinez was in the stands during the game and it is now believed that he has been impressed by the youngsters' development in the last couple of years and the former Everton manager is said to be thinking him of giving a call-up to the national team.
Pereira has not earned any national team call-up for any country till now but is eligible to play for two national sides. Pereira was born in Duffel, Belgium, but is also eligible to play for the Selecao as his parents are from Brazil.
He earlier played for the Belgium under-15s, U16s and U17s before opting to represent Brazil at the U-20 World Cup in 2015.
As per reports, Pereira is hoping to hold down a place in Brazilian side instead Belgium and may ditch Martinez's recent offer to wait for a place in Tite's side. However, if the Brazilian coach did not respond to the youngster's expectation in future it is pretty much possible witnessing Pereira along with his team-mate Lukaku in the Red Devils national colours.
Pereira is now expected feature again in United’s next game against Brighton away on Sunday due to Matic's injury and he will certainly expect to build on his good start this year with another solid display to secure a regular spot in Mourinho’s starting XI.