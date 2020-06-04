Rodgers wants to reunite with Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer: Scout report of Leicester target

London, June 4: If reports in England are to be believed, Brendan Rodgers is looking to raid his former club Celtic with Norwegian international Kristoffer Ajer who is heavily linked with the Foxes.
Ever since Rodgers moved to King Power Stadium, the East Midlands club has been linked with several Celtic stars like Kieran Tierney, James Forrest and Moussa Dembele in the past and Ajer is the latest name to be linked with a reunion with the Northern Irishman.
Here, we will take a look at the versatile 22-year-old who could prove to be a brilliant addition to the Leicester City side.
A versatile player
Kristoffer Ajer is a versatile footballer who is capable of playing either as a centre-back or as a defensive midfielder. He has mostly featured at the heart of the Celtic defence in recent times but actually started his career in midfield. The capability of operating just in front of the defence or at centre back, speaks volumes about his all-round game.
Blessed with a frame of 6'6", the 22-year-old has an intimidating presence at the backline having all aspects of physicality in his game. He has been a mainstay in the Celtic side since signing for the Hoops back in 2016, having featured 129 times and it seems an ideal time for him to look for a bigger challenge. There is no shortage of suitors with Leicester City, Milan, Everton and even PSG linked with his services.
A modern-day defender
Playing for a team like Celtic, who usually dominate possession and build from the back, has been really beneficial for Ajer as he has been moulded into a modern-day centre back. The Norwegian always had the passing ability and composure in him as he started his career in midfield and looks like a top-class ball-playing defender in the making.
Rodgers knows the youngster very well and knows how much potential he has. If the 22-year-old can improve on the few weaknesses in his game, he can eventually become one of the better defenders in the Premier League and ideally partner Çağlar Söyüncü at the heart of the Leicester defence for many years to come.
An eye for a pass
Although numbers in the Scottish Premiership can be very deceiving as Celtic are still levels above the rest in the league despite the recent emergence of their rivals Rangers but Ajer's passing figures are truly exceptional and it is hardly any surprise that so many clubs are looking for his signature.
Ajer's range and variety of passing both are impressive. He plays short simple passes when necessary and can also come up with 40 or 50 yard passes when such a situation occurs. The 22-year-old has averaged 3.33 passes into the final third per 90 minutes which is remarkable for a defender.
The defender is also very composed in possession and rarely passes to a man in the wrong shirt completing 82.43% of his passes per 90 minutes.
Technically gifted
When a right-footed player looks natural at left centre-back, it only means that he is technically very much sound. Ajer's first touch is really impressive and he is capable of passing the ball with either foot. Celtic also play a very high line and in such a system, there is hardly any margin for error and Ajer always comes out on top. Such is his technique.
Several managers would probably switch him back to midfield. He is also more than capable of carrying the ball out of the back himself and evading the first line of pressure. He has averaged 0.93 dribbles per 90 minutes this season while carrying the ball a progressive distance of 144.1 yards per 90 minutes and both figures are exceptionally good for a centre-back.
Areas of improvement
Despite boasting a frame of 6 feet 6, Ajer is quite lean and skinny which works both ways for him. He can be out-muscled on some occasions but thanks to exceptional speed and long strides, the Norwegian has a good recovery rate.
Ajer has won just 65% of his aerial duels this season which is a bit poor for someone so tall. Also, the 22-year-old sometimes lack discipline and can be too rash with his challenges although he has been sent off just once in his career.
Still only 22, the youngster has a long way to go and improve on his few weaknesses but for the price tag of £20m which is reportedly Celtic's asking price for the talented defender, he seems really good and a solid addition to Leicester City.