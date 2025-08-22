Football Rodri Declared Fit To Play Against Tottenham By Guardiola, Highlights His Importance Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri is fit to play against Tottenham. The midfielder's presence is crucial for Manchester City's performance and consistency. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 18:31 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Pep Guardiola has affirmed his belief in Rodri's status as the world's top player, confirming the midfielder's participation against Tottenham on Saturday. Rodri was absent from Manchester City's Premier League opener against Wolves due to an injury sustained at the Club World Cup. Last season, he played only three league matches after a knee injury against Arsenal, returning for the campaign's penultimate game.

Guardiola is not concerned about any decline in Rodri's performance but desires more consistent appearances from him. "Rodri and Phil [Foden] were not available for the last game, they were out but it was just because of a lack of training, they are ready for tomorrow," said Guardiola. The manager emphasised that regular training and match play will ensure Rodri maintains his high standards.

Manchester City experienced a noticeable difference in performance with and without Rodri. Before their 4-0 victory over Wolves, City won 61.7% of matches without him compared to 73.2% with him. The team also scored more goals per game (2.5) and conceded fewer (0.8) when he played, compared to 2.2 goals scored and 1.0 conceded without him.

Guardiola expressed his desire for consistency from Rodri, stating: "I just want consistent Rodri. That's all." He remains confident in Rodri's potential and quality, asserting that he is still the best player globally until a new one is chosen in the coming months.

Rodri's absence has been felt by Manchester City, highlighting his importance to the team’s success. Guardiola is optimistic that with regular training and match involvement, Rodri will continue to excel on the field.

The upcoming match against Tottenham presents an opportunity for Rodri to demonstrate his skills once again as he returns to action following his recovery from injury. His presence is expected to bolster Manchester City's performance as they aim for another successful season.

Guardiola’s confidence in Rodri underscores the midfielder’s crucial role within the team dynamics at Manchester City, where consistency remains key to maintaining top form throughout the season.