Football Morgan Rogers Celebrates First England Goal In Friendly Victory Against Wales Morgan Rogers scored his first goal for England in a 3-0 friendly win over Wales. This achievement highlights his potential and importance in the team under Thomas Tuchel. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

Morgan Rogers expressed immense pride after scoring his first goal for England in a 3-0 friendly victory over Wales. His goal, coming just 2 minutes and 10 seconds into the match, was England's fastest since Luke Shaw's early strike in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. Alongside Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka also found the net, marking a rare feat of three goals within the first 20 minutes, last achieved in November 1987 against Yugoslavia.

Rogers' achievement also made him the 34th Aston Villa player to score for England, equalling Manchester United's record for most different scorers from one club. The 23-year-old was thrilled to score on home soil, especially given the fierce competition for places in Thomas Tuchel's squad. When asked about his goal's significance, Rogers told ITV: "Right at the top. It's a proud moment to do it at home too, in a home nation derby. A dream come true."

Bukayo Saka also shone during the match, scoring his 13th goal for England across all competitions. This achievement made him Arsenal's top scorer for the national team, surpassing Cliff Bastin's record of 12 goals. Despite having only a 0.1 expected goals (xG) rating, Saka had four shots on target, more than any other player on the field.

Saka praised his teammates' commitment to Tuchel's strategy and expressed optimism about their future potential. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: "I feel like a team with a lot of spirit. I can see what the manager is building. You can see the healthy competition he is creating. Every time we train and play, everyone gives their best."

Thomas Tuchel was notably impressed by Rogers' performance, particularly when he hit the crossbar early in the second half while trying to extend England's lead. Tuchel remarked to ITV: "He is what he is... He is a number 10, and he is competing for his place. He is in a good way." The coach highlighted that even without key players like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham due to injuries, England demonstrated strong teamwork.

The team's next challenge lies in World Cup qualifying against Latvia on Tuesday. A win there could secure their spot in next year's tournament if other weekend results are favourable.

Saka further commented on how Tuchel has fostered an environment where players are motivated to perform at their best consistently: "We are building something good, and it is exciting to be part of it. I feel we're progressing and going in the right direction under him."