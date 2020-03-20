Football
Coronavirus: 'I miss the regular life' – Lukaku struggling with self-isolation

By Daniel Lewis
Romelu Lukaku

Milan, March 20: Romelu Lukaku has acknowledged he is finding it tough living in self-isolation after Italy was put into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Serie A has been put on hold until April 3 at the earliest due to the continued spread of the respiratory disease, which has resulted in almost 3,500 deaths in Italy.

Lukaku has been prevented from seeing his son, mother and brother since quarantining last week and said the experience has left him feeling humbled.

"You have to be very careful because you might touch somebody and they might have the virus," he said in an interview on Ian Wright's YouTube channel.

"My mum has diabetes and they have a higher risk to get into trouble when they get it. So I cannot even go home and touch her.

"My mum is not even going out now. She's just going in the backyard or late at night she does her walk and then she comes back.

"I'm with my physio now. They bring me food every time as I'm on a strict diet. Every day around 12pm they send somebody from the training ground to give us the food so we keep our strict diet. I'm still on my fish and my veggies."

Lukaku, who has scored 23 goals in 35 outings for Inter this term, added: "I can't go outside, I can't train. It's been nine days. They got me a bike because the players live in the city centre in small apartments.

"I didn't have space so in a group chat they said to the players 'who doesn't have a bike or a treadmill at the house?'. So there were loads of players like 'me, me ,me, me me'. Two hours later they brought every player a bike.

"I miss the regular life. Being with my mum and my son. Even being with my brother and people outside.

"I'm thinking about everybody. It is bad. You can have no more contact with a human being. I miss training and playing games in front of fans. Now you start appreciating what you have."

Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 2:50 [IST]
