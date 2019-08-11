Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lukaku scores four goals on first appearance for Inter

By
Romelu Lukaku
Three days after completing his reported €80million move from Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku scored four on his first outing for Inter.

Milan, August 11: Romelu Lukaku marked his first appearance in an Inter shirt by scoring four times in his new side's emphatic win against Virtus Bergamo.

The Belgium international completed his protracted move from Manchester United on Thursday in a reported €80million (£73m) deal, ending weeks of speculation.

He did not feature at all for United during their pre-season campaign and was left out of Inter's squad for Saturday's friendly with Valencia.

However, he was part of a much-changed side that took to the field for a low-intensity encounter against Serie D minnows Bergamo on Sunday.

Handed the number nine jersey, previously warn by Mauro Icardi, Lukaku made a good first impression as he netted half of Inter's goals in an 8-0 thrashing.

Matias Vecino and Sebastiano Esposito, two other players in need of minutes, scored braces to complete the rout.

Inter begin their Serie A campaign with a home match against Lecce on August 26.

More ROMELU LUKAKU News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MUN 4 - 0 CHE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 22:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue