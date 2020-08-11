Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Inter star Lukaku sets Europa League scoring record

By Patric Rideg
Romelu Lukaku scored for a ninth successive Europa League match
Romelu Lukaku scored for a ninth successive Europa League match

Dusseldorf, August 11: Romelu Lukaku scored for a ninth successive Europa League match as Inter took on Bayer Leverkusen on Monday (August 10), setting a new record in the competition.

Inter forward Lukaku put Antonio Conte's side 2-0 up 21 minutes into the quarter-final clash in Germany, squeezing a low finish in after holding off Edmond Tapsoba, before Kai Havertz pulled one back for Leverkusen.

Having matched a long-standing Alan Shearer record with a strike against Getafe last week, Lukaku is the first player to score in nine straight matches in either the UEFA Cup or the Europa League.

The Belgium international had previously appeared in the competition with Everton in 2014-15, scoring in matches against Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys and Wolfsburg.

Lukaku looked set to have the chance to add to his tally shortly after Havertz's strike, when Daley Sinkgraven was penalised for handball, but the spot-kick was overturned after the referee checked with VAR.

In his maiden season in Serie A, former Manchester United striker Lukaku scored 23 league goals for Inter, as they finished second behind Juventus.

More ROMELU LUKAKU News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,215,074 | World - 20,016,368
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 1:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue