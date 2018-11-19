Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Koeman: Netherlands not favourites for Germany clash

By Opta
Ronald Koeman
Ronald Koeman doesn't consider the Netherlands favourites against Germany

Gelsenkirchen, November 19: Ronald Koeman rejected suggestions Netherlands will be favourites for their Nations League clash with Germany, despite the 2014 world champions having already been relegated from their group.

Young talent in Dutch system is positive for future - Koeman

Germany's miserable 2018 campaign has continued after their group-stage exit at the World Cup, Joachim Low's side failing to win any of their opening three Nations League matches.

With France and Netherlands both beating Germany, it meant their relegation from League A has already guaranteed no matter what happens in Monday's clash in Gelsenkirchen.

Avoiding defeat would see Koeman's revitalised Dutch squad pip France to a place in the Nations League Finals next year, but the coach does not believe his side are guaranteed to secure progression.

Koeman surprised by dominant Netherlands

"I don't think it's reasonable to see us as the favourites," Koeman told a media conference.

" France against Germany, Germany was the better team. When Germany played us, many said they were the better team.

"Playing against Germany is much tougher than against France for us, because France are more patient then Germany.

"I don't think Germany have to panic. They still play good games, although the World Cup was not so good, in the Nations League they could have won some games.

"They still have a lot of talent but transition takes time. I understand it's hard for Germans because they are, even more than us, used to winning a lot."

Match kicks off at 1.15 am IST (Tuesday)

Live on Sony TEN2 | Sony TEN2 HD

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 4 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 0:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue