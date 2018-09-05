Ronaldo's wages in Serie A stir up a hornet's nest

Kolkata, September 5: For a long-time, Cristiano Ronaldo was a top earner in La Liga and Real Madrid.
However, his wage structure wasn’t as eye-popping as it is currently at Juventus as the Portugal captain tops Serie A wages list with him earning almost more than three times the next best paid player in Italy.
Ronaldo’s current contract earns him almost half-a-million euros a week. His brand sponsorship deals and branded Instagram posts see him make a fortune upwards of €1m a week.
According to the report by Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo earns more every year than the club wage bills of some Italian Serie A sides.
For long, the battle between Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar has been played not only on pitch, but off it as well, with wages being the bone of contention.
Ronaldo was unhappy of being the third top earner amongst the three, following Neymar’s world record move to Paris-Saint Germain.
Reports of Ronaldo being assured a new contract after their 4-1 over Juventus in the 2016-17 Champions League also became controversial as Florentino Perez turned his back on it.
This was one of the reasons for Ronaldo’s for strained relations with the club which he eventually left after the Champions League triumph.