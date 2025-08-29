Football Ruben Amorim Reflects On Manchester United Job, Contemplates Resignation After Cup Exit Ruben Amorim has expressed doubts about his future at Manchester United following a disappointing cup exit and poor league start. He aims to improve team performance ahead of the next match. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ruben Amorim has admitted he considered leaving Manchester United after a disappointing loss to Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup. The defeat, which ended in a 12-11 penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw, marked the first time United were knocked out by a fourth-tier team in a domestic cup. Their Premier League performance hasn't been much better, with only one point from two matches against Arsenal and Fulham.

United's start to the season is troubling, as they haven't won either of their first two top-flight games for only the second time in 11 seasons. This mirrors their struggles in the 2022-23 campaign. Since taking over from Erik ten Hag last November, Amorim has managed just 17 wins out of 45 matches across all competitions, with nine draws and 19 losses.

Amorim expressed his frustration with his squad's performance, saying, "I felt that after the game. I don't feel that now. So it's a little bit like that." He emphasized that it's not always about the result but how they lost or drew games. "That is the thing that is hard to accept. Because we can do better," he added.

Amorim hopes to turn things around when United face Burnley at Old Trafford this Saturday. Historically, United have been strong at home against Burnley, losing just once in their last 25 encounters across all competitions. However, recent form has been poor; since April, they've earned the fewest points among ever-present Premier League teams.

The upcoming match against Burnley is crucial for United's season. If Burnley wins, they will match United's points tally despite being new to the league this season. Amorim remains optimistic about improving his team's performance and said, "Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years."

Amorim acknowledges his mixed feelings about his role and relationship with players: "Sometimes I love to be with my players; sometimes I don't want to be with them." Despite these challenges, he remains focused on improving and preparing for future matches.

United's current situation requires immediate attention if they are to salvage their season. With upcoming fixtures offering opportunities for redemption, Amorim must find ways to motivate his squad and secure vital points in both domestic and league competitions.