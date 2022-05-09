Rumour Has It: Leeds relegation could speed up Raphinha's Barcelona move

London, May 9: Raphinha has been a bright spark for Leeds United as they have battled relegation from the Premier League this season.
Following the weekend's results, the Whites are in huge danger of going down after they dropped into the bottom three. As is the case in football, the vultures will circle in that eventuality.
The Brazil international has long been on the list of targets for Barcelona and the winger looks likely to move on at the end of the season, when Leeds could find themselves back in the Championship.
TOP STORY – LEEDS RELEGATION TO SPEED UP RAFINHA'S BARCELONA MOVE
Leeds United's potential relegation from the Premier League could help force Raphinha's move to Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Even if Ousmane Dembele signs a new contract, the Catalan giants are keen to land another winger.
While Dembele's future has reportedly depended on Barcelona's qualification for the Champions League, the desire to sign Raphinha has been clear regardless.
Leeds' relegation would reportedly allow the the 25-year-old to leave for €25million (£21.4m), though there is no clause in his contract that establishes an exact price.
𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗰𝗵: "Our backs are against the wall, we've got to be better and fight even more" pic.twitter.com/Yio2G25wrJ— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 8, 2022
ROUND-UP
- Arsenal's bid to sign Lautaro Martinez could be scuppered with Inter Milan not looking to sell the 24-year-old, per the Gazzetta dello Sport.
- Manchester City's deal with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland could be finalised and announced next week, the Sun is reporting.
- Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni , according to Marca.
- Bayern Munich are preparing to begin talks with RB Leipzig over midfielder Konrad Laimer , Fabrizio Romano reports.