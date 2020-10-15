Rumour Has It: Dortmund won't sell Man Utd target Sancho in January

London, October 15: Borussia Dortmund held onto Jadon Sancho during the previous transfer window – and they have no plans to sell the star in January.
Sancho was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but the England international ended up staying at the Bundesliga club.
If United are planning another move in January, it seems it is destined to fail again.
TOP STORY – DORTMUND WON'T SELL MAN UTD TARGET SANCHO IN JANUARY
Borussia Dortmund will not sell Sancho in January, according to Bild.
Sancho, 20, has continued to be linked to Manchester United, while Liverpool and Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest.
The attacker has scored one goal and provided two assists in three games in all competitions this season.
ROUND-UP
- As he recovers from another serious knee injury, Nicolo Zaniolo is set to stay at Roma. Corriere della Sera reports Roma will extend the Italy international's contract – which expires in 2024 – until 2025.
- Staying in the Italian capital and Corriere dello Sport says Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has been offered to Roma, who are preparing for the January transfer window.
- West Ham appear set to land Brentford forward Said Benrahma. BBC reports the Premier League club are set to sign Benrahma for £30million, with £25m of that being paid up front.
- As Harry Wilson prepares for another loan move from Liverpool, the Premier League champions want a £1m fee as part of a deal, according to The Sun. Swansea City reportedly lead the race for Wilson.
- Brighton and Hove Albion are apparently looking at Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew. However, The Sun reports Ayew's high wages could see him miss out on a move to the Premier League club.
- West Brom appear set to strengthen. Sky Sports reports they have agreed a fee worth around £15m for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant. Grant scored 19 Championship goals last season.