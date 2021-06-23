Rumour Has It: Chelsea interested in Grealish, Mbappe unhappy at PSG

London, June 23: The Premier League's big-money clubs are circling for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.
The England midfielder is drawing interest from multiple suitors keen to lure him away from Villa Park.
Could a move be on the cards after the Euros?
TOP STORY – BLUES WANT GREALISH
Chelsea are strong contenders to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, Football Insider reports.
The England international has also drawn interest from Manchester City, but the Blues' involvement could change the dynamic.
Football Insider claims owner Roman Abramovich has approved the type of expenditures that would be necessary to land players like Grealish, and winning the Champions League will only loosen the reins on Chelsea's spending.
ROUND-UP
- Kylian Mbappe wants to move on from Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport, which says the France international will depart on a free transfer when his contract expires next year if he does not move during this window.
- Lionel Messi's long-anticipated new contract with Barcelona could be announced as soon as Thursday, according to Le 10 Sport.
- If Man City are to complete a deal to land Harry Kane from Tottenham, they will need to do it without using Raheem Sterling in a swap deal. Sterling has no interested in joining Spurs as part of the reported £100million move for Kane, ESPN said.
- Sergio Ramos plans to join PSG, AS reports, spurning interest from City and Manchester United.
- Chelsea see Villarreal's Gerard Moreno as a fall-back option if they cannot sign Erling Haaland, according to Fichajes.
- Milan are looking at Rafinha of PSG as a potential addition as Hakan Calhanoglu moves on, Calciomercato reports.
- England defender James Tarkowski is drawing interest from Wolves and West Ham, the Telegraph reports, while the Mail says Leicester City also are eyeing the Burnley man.
- Scott Parker is set to depart Fulham and become Bournemouth's new manager, The Athletic reports.