Rumour Has It: Ronaldo plans to play at top level beyond 2022, Juventus future uncertain

London, November 5: Cristiano Ronaldo is contracted at Juventus until 2022, but the superstar seemingly has no plans to retire then.
Ronaldo, 35, has made another fine start to the season with Juve, where he arrived from Real Madrid in 2018.
But with his contract expiring in 2022, the Portugal star's future is again set to be a talking point.
TOP STORY – RONALDO WANTS TO STAY AT TOP LEVEL BEYOND 2022
Ronaldo wants to play at the top level beyond 2022 but there are no guarantees he will stay at Juventus, according to Tuttosport.
The report says Ronaldo, who has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain previously, would prefer not to head to a competition like MLS or the Chinese Super League.
Ronaldo has scored five goals in three Serie A appearances for Juve this season.
While early in the campaign, Ronaldo has a better shooting accuracy (66.7), shot conversion rate (31.3) and big chance conversion percentage (66.7) in 2020-21 than in his previous seasons in Serie A.
ROUND-UP
- Sergio Ramos reached 100 goals for Real Madrid on Tuesday, but there has been talk about the club captain's future. ESPN says Ramos and Madrid have begun talks over a new contract, with the 34-year-old's current deal expiring at season's end.
- Chelsea were reportedly chasing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the close season, although they proved unsuccessful. However, Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea will try to land the England international again in January.
- As Tanguy Ndombele begins to impress at Tottenham, Barcelona are considering a move for the midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano.
- Amid uncertainty over his Real Madrid future, Luka Jovic is again linked with a move away. CalcioMercato reports Milan and Napoli could return to move for the forward in January. The Serbian is without a goal in four games for Madrid this season.