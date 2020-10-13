Rumour Has It: Haaland for Madrid if Mbappe doesn't arrive, Barca eye Depay, Wijnaldum and Garcia

Madrid, October 13: Kylian Mbappe has long been coveted by Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward has also made no secret of his admiration for fellow Frenchman Zidane.
But Erling Haaland could be a cheaper option for Madrid amid the coronavirus pandemic.
TOP STORY – MADRID TURN TO HAALAND?
Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is an alternative transfer target for Real Madrid if Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe does not move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to the front page of Tuesday's Marca.
Mbappe – also linked to Liverpool – has long been Madrid's number one transfer target and the LaLiga champions are preparing to make a move for the PSG star in 2021.
But if Mbappe does not make the switch from France to Spain, Haaland has emerged as another option for Zinedine Zidane.
ROUND-UP
- Barcelona are targeting a triple transfer swoop in January, reports Tuesday's edition of Mundo Deportivo. After failing in the previous window, Barca are prepared to renew their attempts to sign Lyon captain Memphis Depay, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.
- Manchester United are very interested in Rennes and France sensation Eduardo Camavinga, says AS. The teenage midfielder has been heavily linked with Madrid and PSG.
- Calciomercato says Roma will return for Napoli outcast Arkadiusz Milik in January. Roma tried to sign the forward before the transfer window closed. It comes as Roma could offer Edin Dzeko a new contract after he was poised to join Juventus.
- Football London claims Chelsea are set to hand midfielder Jorginho a new contract after rejecting a move to rivals Arsenal.