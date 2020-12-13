Rumour Has It: Juventus hoping to land Pogba on loan

Turin, December 13: Juventus are planning their move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
Pogba's future is again a major talking point after his agent, Mino Raiola, said the France international wanted to leave Old Trafford.
A return to Juve has been touted, and the Serie A champions are seemingly ready to make it happen.
TOP STORY – JUVENTUS HOPING FOR POGBA LOAN DEAL
Juventus want Pogba to return to the club from Manchester United on loan next month, according to the Mirror.
The report says the move would include an obligation to buy Pogba, who is contracted until 2022, ahead of next season.
EXCLUSIVE: Juventus eyeing Paul Pogba loan deal as Man Utd star eyes January transferhttps://t.co/lmYeeZWH9b pic.twitter.com/RItZxpqK9u— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 12, 2020
Pogba joined United from Juve for a reported £89million (€105m) fee in 2016.
ROUND-UP
- Barcelona are still eyeing Georginio Wijnaldum. Mundo Deportivo reports Ronald Koeman wants the Liverpool midfielder, who is out of contract at season's end, but a deal in January appears too difficult.
- Also set to become a free agent is Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. Marca reports Real Madrid are strongly considering the Austria international, who wants to join the LaLiga giants.
- Struggling for game time at Tottenham, Dele Alli looks set for an exit. The Telegraph reports the midfielder will be allowed to leave in January, with Paris Saint-Germain said to be interested.
- Oleksandr Zinchenko is also battling for minutes at Manchester City. The Daily Star reports Wolves are ready to renew their interest in the defender.