Rumour Has It: Liverpool target Koulibaly, Man Utd consider Werner

London, May 1: Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Kalidou Koulibaly, while the Premier League leaders could lose out to Manchester United on another target.
Koulibaly has regularly been linked with a move away from Napoli, where he has developed into one of the world's best defenders.
Could a Virgil van Dijk-Koulibaly central defensive pairing be on the cards at Anfield?
TOP STORY – LIVERPOOL TARGET KOULIBALY
Liverpool are targeting Napoli defender Koulibaly and contacts have already been made, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The parties are due to speak again in the coming weeks, according to the report, with Koulibaly's asking price likely to drop from €100million (£87.1m) due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The report also says Liverpool would likely sell defender Joel Matip if they landed Koulibaly.
ROUND-UP
- Another player Liverpool are linked to, Timo Werner, could head elsewhere. The Manchester Evening News reports the RB Leipzig forward is being considered by Manchester United.
- Manchester City will not give up on Milan Skriniar. CalcioMercato reports a €70m (£61m) offer could be enough for the Premier League giants to land the Inter defender.
- Amid debate about whether Dean Henderson, who is on loan at Sheffield United, could replace David de Gea as Manchester United's number one, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apparently has no doubt. The Daily Star reports the United manager has told De Gea he will remain his first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future.
- Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move away. Sport reports Barcelona are continuing to track the France international, who was apparently a target for the LaLiga side while he was still at Lyon.
- Mohammed Salisu is drawing attention from several European clubs. Marca reports Atletico Madrid are in pole position to land the Real Valladolid and Ghana defender.