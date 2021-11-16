Rumour Has It: Man City ready to swap Sterling for Ter Stegen

London, November 16: It appears Raheem Sterling's future is away from Manchester City.
Down the pecking order, Sterling has been linked with Barcelona.
City, however, are believed to want a player as part of any deal.
TOP STORY – STERLING OUT, TER STEGEN IN?
Manchester City are interested in a swap deal that could see Raheem Sterling move to Barcelona in exchange for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to El Nacional.
Barca are reportedly trying to bring Sterling to Camp Nou, with the England international struggling for regular game time at the Premier League champions.
Pep Guardiola had previously tried to bring Frenkie de Jong to Manchester but Barca were not keen, though the City manager is now interested in goalkeeper Ter Stegen – who has been linked with Bayern Munich in the past.
ROUND-UP
- Real Madrid plan to extend Luka Modric's contract for one more season, reports Marca. The 36-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season. He has previously been linked with Milan and Inter.
- Diario AS claims Barcelona are eyeing a move for Spain and Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta. The 32-year-old is out of contract at season's end.
- Gazzetta dello Sport claims Milan are accelerating their efforts to sign Lille and Portugal star Renato Sanches. It comes amid uncertainty over soon-to-be free agent Franck Kessie, who is tipped to leave Milan following reported interest from the likes of Manchester United, Barca, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Inter. Sanches has also been suggested as a target for Liverpool and Wolves.
- Napoli are eager to extend the contract of star forward Victor Osimhen, says Gazzetta dello Sport.
- Calciomercato claims City, Liverpool, Juventus and Roma are targeting Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.
- Serie A champions Inter are pushing to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic, per Gazzetta dello sport. Inter tried to prise the winger from Eintracht at the start of the season.