Rumour Has It: Man Utd, City make approach for Bayern star Alaba

London, December 22: Manchester City and Manchester United are set to battle it out for the signature of Bayern Munich's star defender David Alaba.
Alaba's Bayern contract expires in June 2021 and both Manchester clubs have made approaches for the 75-cap Austria international.
Pep Guardiola coached the 28-year-old during his time in the Bundesliga, but City may face further competition for the two-time Champions League winner.
Manchester City and Manchester United have each made formal contact with Alaba 's agent Pini Zahavi, reports Spanish media outlet AS.
Bayern's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has accepted the European champions can do nothing to keep Alaba, despite trying "everything" to convince the nine-time German league champion to stay.
But the Manchester rivals are not the only interested parties, with Real Madrid the favourites to land Alaba, according to the Daily Mail. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race.
- Everton left-back Lucas Digne is another player on Guardiola's wish list, say the Daily Mail. The Toffees are set to offer the France international a bumper new contract to ward off City 's advances, according to the Times.
- PSG are lining up a bid for Atletico Madrid's wantaway goalkeeper Jan Oblak , say the Daily Mail. The Ligue 1 champions see 27-year-old Oblak, who wants a new challenge, as the successor to 34-year-old gloveman Keylor Navas in the French capital.
- After the addition of United States international midfielder Weston McKinnie this season, Juventus will be turning to MLS for new recruits in January, Tuttosport reports. The Old Lady are tracking New York Red Bulls midfielder Caden Clark , full-back Julian Araujo of LA Galaxy and FC Dallas pair Bryan Reynolds and Ricardo Pepi .
- Manchester United are set to complete a £27million (€29.6m) move for Atalanta's teenage winger Amad Diallo . The 18-year-old from the Ivory Coast has been granted an Italian passport, enabling him to receive a work permit to play in the Premier League. The Guardian reports that Diallo is set to jet into England in early January to finalise the deal.
- Premier League champions Liverpool have no plans to sell star forward Mohamed Salah , according to The Sun. Sources close to Salah suggested the Egyptian, whose contract expires in June 2023, was "upset" and "angry" with the Reds. Salah had been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona after admitting he would one day like to play in LaLiga.