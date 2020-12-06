Rumour Has It: Man Utd preparing new Fernandes contract to fend off Barca and Madrid

Manchester, December 6: A new deal for Bruno Fernandes already?
Manchester United brought Fernandes to Old Trafford in January, and he has taken the Premier League by storm.
With reported interest from Spain, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side want to reward Fernandes.
TOP STORY – FERNANDES SET FOR NEW DEAL
Manchester United are set to offer Bruno Fernandes a new bumper deal to fend off interest from Barcelona and La Liga champions Real Madrid, according to the Mirror.
Fernandes has been a revelation since joining United from Portuguese giants Sporting CP in January – the star midfielder has been directly involved in 36 goals in 38 games across all competitions, five more than any other Premier league player in this period.
With Fernandes dominating, United are prepared to double the Portugal international's wages at Old Trafford.
ROUND-UP
- Gazzetta dello Sport reports Manchester City could sign both Lionel Messi and Neymar. Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar wants to reunite with Messi, while the Barcelona superstar is unhappy at Camp Nou. PSG have also been linked to Messi and any move would impact the future of Kylian Mbappe, who is reportedly wanted by Madrid and Liverpool.
- Calciomercato claims Bayern Munich star David Alaba will cost Juventus around €15million. Alaba is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and he has been linked to the likes of Madrid, Barca, PSG, Chelsea and City.
- Milan are chasing Hellas Verona centre-back Matteo Lovato, says Calciomercato. Inter and Juve have also been credited with interest in the 20-year-old.