Rumour Has It: Man Utd to challenge Chelsea for Rice, Origi set for Liverpool exit

London, December 18: Manchester United are reportedly ready to challenge Chelsea for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.
Rice, 21, has been linked heavily with a move to Stamford Bridge, but no deal came to fruition during the close season.
United are apparently ready to join the race for the England international.
TOP STORY – MAN UTD TO CHALLENGE CHELSEA FOR RICE
Manchester United could make a move for West Ham midfielder and Chelsea target Rice at season's end, according to the Daily Express.
The report says United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be a fan of Rice, who spent some of his childhood in Chelsea's academy.
Rice has played every minute of the Premier League campaign for West Ham so far.
ROUND-UP
- Struggling for game time at Liverpool, Divock Origi may be set for a January move. The Athletic reports the Premier League leaders are prepared to listen to offers for the forward at the beginning of 2021, with Wolves reportedly interested.
- Staying at Anfield, Asromalive.it reports Liverpool are interested in Roma defender Roger Ibanez, who is also linked to Paris Saint-Germain. Ibanez is on loan at the Giallorossi from Atalanta.
- Yet to play for Napoli this season, Arkadiusz Milik is expected to make an exit. Goal reports the Serie A side want €15million if the striker is to leave in January amid interest from rivals Juventus and LaLiga title hopefuls Atletico Madrid, with Milik coming out of contract at season's end.
- Manchester United are expected to see some exits in January. The Athletic reports Newcastle United are interested in a loan move for Marcos Rojo, while goalkeeper Sergio Romero is set for a departure to Spain.