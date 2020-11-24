Rumour Has It: Man City target Grealish over Messi, Kane

London, November 24: Forget Lionel Messi and Harry Kane, Manchester City reportedly want Jack Grealish.
Grealish, 25, has starred for Aston Villa this season and also impressed with England during the international break.
And the playmaker seems to have impressed City manager Pep Guardiola.
TOP STORY – MAN CITY TARGET GREALISH OVER MESSI, KANE
Guardiola wants Manchester City to make a move for Villa star Grealish, according to The Independent.
The report says Barcelona star Messi and Tottenham forward Kane were discussed as potential signings, but Guardiola is an admirer of Grealish.
Pep Guardiola tells Man City to move for Jack Grealish https://t.co/y2lgNEgvQD— Indy Football (@IndyFootball) November 23, 2020
Only Kane (nine) has more Premier League assists than Grealish (five) this season, while the latter has also netted four times.
ROUND-UP
- Manchester City may soon have good news to report about Kevin De Bruyne. TodoFichajes reports De Bruyne has agreed to a new contract at City until 2025.
- Still linked with a move to Barcelona, Lautaro Martinez's future at Inter is unclear. However, FC Inter News says there is optimism Martinez will re-sign at Inter, who want to extend the forward's deal through to 2025.
- Having conceded 14 goals in eight Premier League games this season, Manchester United are reportedly considering moves for defenders. 90min reports Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres has moved top of their shortlist alongside RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano.
- As he struggles for game time at Inter, Christian Eriksen is being linked with a move. Tuttomercatoweb reports Borussia Dortmund are keeping an eye on the midfielder's situation, with the Bundesliga club having apparently been interested in the Denmark international during the previous transfer window too.