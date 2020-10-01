Rumour Has It: Manchester United's Chiesa enquiry turned down, snubbed by Porto over Telles

London, October 1: Manchester United's problems in the transfer window have reportedly continued as they target Federico Chiesa and Alex Telles.
The Premier League giants have had a tough window so far, with only Donny van de Beek arriving from Ajax.
That is their only inclusion despite links to the likes of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and Telles, and their progress is still seemingly slow ahead of the window closing on Monday.
TOP STORY – MAN UTD'S CHIESA BID REJECTED, SNUBBED OVER TELLES
Manchester United had a loan enquiry for Fiorentina attacker Chiesa turned down, according to The Telegraph.
Manchester United's search for a wide forward is coming under scrutiny as Fiorentina dig heels in https://t.co/KxDlmVa4k7 reports @mcgrathmike— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 30, 2020
As they struggle to land a deal for Sancho, United have been linked with Chiesa and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.
Chiesa, a 22-year-old Italy international, has made a fine start to this season, scoring once and providing an assist in two Serie A games.
United seemed closer to bringing in Telles, but O Jogo reports Porto did not even respond to their first bid for the left-back – believed to be around £11.8million (€13m) – as the Portuguese giants see it as unrealistic.
ROUND-UP
- After Luis Suarez's arrival at Atletico Madrid, Diego Costa is linked with a move away. AS reports Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for the forward, and it adds Atletico could look to replace him with free agent Edinson Cavani.
- Manchester City's transfer business in this window could be done. The Sun reports any plans for the Premier League side to bring in a left-back – either Bayern Munich's David Alaba or Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico – are reliant on a late bid being received for Oleksandr Zinchenko.
- Are Bayern Munich looking for a back-up for star Robert Lewandowski? Sport Bild reports the Bundesliga champions want to sign Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric. The Croatia international scored twice against Bayern in the Bundesliga on Saturday and is up to seven goals in three games in 2020-21.
- Tottenham are reportedly looking at Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius. Football.London says Spurs are hoping to loan the striker with an option to buy for £36.3m (€40m). Carlos Vinicius scored 24 goals in 47 games in all competitions last season.
- Staying at Spurs and Sky Sports reports Celtic have made an approach for Tottenham left-back Ryan Sessegnon. However, it says finances are problematic, while multiple Premier League clubs are also keeping an eye on Sessegnon.
- Andreas Pereira is set to leave Manchester United. Fabrizio Romano reports a deal between United and Lazio has been signed for a loan with option to buy for €27m (£24.5m).