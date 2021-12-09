Rumour Has It: Phillips to snub Man Utd for Liverpool, Arsenal plot Richarlison move

London, December 9: Is a Leeds United midfielder ready to reject a switch to Old Trafford?
Typically, Manchester United are too big to turn down but Kalvin Phillips is believed to be willing to withstand their interest due to the rivalry between the two clubs.
The beneficiaries of such a decision? Liverpool apparently.
TOP STORY – PHILLIPS TO TURN DOWN MAN UTD
Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips will snub a move to Manchester United in favour of Premier League rivals Liverpool, according to The Sun.
Phillips has emerged as a target for Leeds' bitter rivals United, while Liverpool are also admirers of the England international.
Wary of the backlash a move to Old Trafford would cause among Leeds fans, Phillips is ready to reject United and join Liverpool.
Kalvin Phillips set for Premier League move with Leeds star 'making transfer decision' https://t.co/vrjOXsApl0 pic.twitter.com/wN53EThQum— The Sun Football(@TheSunFootball) December 8, 2021
ROUND-UP
- Arsenal are plotting a move for Everton star Richarlison, claims Fichajes. The Brazil international scored against Arsenal on Monday, while he has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain.
- Fabrizio Romano reports Borussia Dortmund have made direct contact with Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi. The Germany international is Dortmund's main target as clubs queue up to sign Erling Haaland, who is wanted by Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich.
- Tuttomercato says Franck Kessie could leave Milan on a free transfer. The soon-to-be free agent has been linked with Tottenham, Inter, PSG and United.
- Fiorentina are poised to sign Lille star Jonathan Ikone, per Gianluca Di Marzio. The deal is reportedly not related to the future of wantaway forward Dusan Vlahovic – the Serbia international has been linked with City, United, Bayern, Inter, Juve, Tottenham and Arsenal.