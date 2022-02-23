Rumour Has It: Real Madrid confident of Mbappe deal – but Mane is a back-up

London, February 23: Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid has often felt like a never-ending transfer saga, but it appears a resolution might now be in sight.
Los Blancos are apparently confident of getting the Paris Saint-Germain star in 2022 even though their performance did not impress him in the Champions League.
However, Madrid do have a back-up plan.
TOP STORY – MADRID CONFIDENT ON MBAPPE BUT MANE IS PLAN B
Real Madrid believe they will win the battle to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2022.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are preparing to announce the deal at the end of the season, according to Goal.
However, should their efforts to sign Mbappe or Erling Haaland fail, Madrid have a back-up plan: Fichajes claims they will submit an offer for Sadio Mane.
ROUND-UP
- Arsenal are interested in signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, according to television show El Chiringuito.
- Manchester United have been quoted €75million (£62.5m) for RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku, Bild says.
- Meanwhile, United striker Edinson Cavani is ready to listen to an offer to join Botafogo when his contract expires, Goal claims.
- According to Sport, Tottenham have submitted the firmest offer to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus, but Barcelona and Inter are also interested.
- Milan are resigned to losing Franck Kessie after this season and could replace him with Renato Sanches, Tuttosport says.
- UEFA has decided to move the Champions League final from St Petersburg, according to the BBC. The game could be held in London.