Rumour Has It: Tottenham keeping an eye on Ramos, Wijnaldum set to decide Liverpool future

London, December 29: Tottenham are keeping an eye on Sergio Ramos' situation at Real Madrid, while Georginio Wijnaldum is set to decide his future.
Ramos, 34, is coming out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season.
With the defender yet to re-sign, he has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.
TOP STORY – TOTTENHAM KEEPING AN EYE ON RAMOS
Tottenham are keeping an eye on Ramos' situation at Real Madrid, according to the Evening Standard.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho worked with Ramos at Madrid between 2010 and 2013.
Ramos has been at the Spanish giants since 2005, winning five LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies among numerous other honours.
ROUND-UP
- Also out of contract at season's end, Wijnaldum is set to make a decision on his Liverpool future. Sky Sports reports the midfielder will decide this week whether to sign a new deal with the Premier League champions amid links to Barcelona.
- Diego Costa is set to leave Atletico Madrid, who are eyeing a replacement. Marca reports Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is best placed to replace Costa.
- Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is again linked with a move. The Sun reports Serie A leaders AC Milan are chasing Zaha in January.
- Arsenal look set to be busy in January. The Sun reports the Premier League club want Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan in a £32million (€35.3m) move. Meanwhile, The Athletic says Arsenal are unlikely to rekindle their interest in Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.
- Could Marcos Alonso be returning to Spain? The Independent reports Atletico Madrid are in talks to sign full-back Alonso on loan from Chelsea in January. Alonso has played just three Premier League games for Chelsea this season.