Russia vs Denmark, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head-to-Head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 20: Russia and Denmark will take on each other on the final matchday of the group stage of Group B on Monday at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
Both teams have plenty to play for as the second spot is still up for grabs with Finland taking on Belgium at the same time in Saint Petersburg. Russia head into the game following an impressive 1-0 win over Finland, while Denmark suffered a brave 2-1 loss in the hands of Belgium.
Russia started their campaign on a poor note having fallen to a 3-0 loss against Belgium but they looked like a rejuvenated side when they took on Finland and won the game pretty comfortably with a 1-0 margin. Atalanta midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk scored the only goal of the game as Russia find themselves second in the group, level on points with Finland.
Denmark, meanwhile, currently find themselves at the rock bottom. They lost 1-0 to Finland in their opening game in which Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest took all the headlines. The Danes were the better side against Belgium for most parts of the game but they had to rue for their chances missed as Belgium superstar Kevin De Bruyne took the game away from them almost single-handedly after coming on from the bench. They have a chance to still qualify for the knockout stage if they beat Russia and Belgium beat Finland provided their goal difference is better than that of Russia and Finland.
Russia vs Denmark Head-to-head record
The two teams have met each other just once in the past and it was Russia who came out victorious. Back in 2012, the two teams met in an international friendly and Russia won 2-0 courtesy to goals from Andrey Arshavin and Roman Shirokov.
Key players to watch in Russia vs Denmark
Russia - Aleksei Miranchuk
The 25-year-old came on as a substitute against Belgium in the first game as Russia fell to a 3-0 defeat but the Atalanta playmaker showed his quality in the second game against Finland as he started the game and also scored the only goal of the game.
Denmark - Mikkel Damsgaard
The 20-year-old Sampdoria attacker was particularly impressive for Denmark in their 2-1 loss against Belgium as the former FC Nordsjælland was a constant threat thanks to his technique, skillset, speed and trickery. Russia must deal with the fleet-footed attacker if they have to salvage anything from the game.
Russia vs Denmark probable line ups
Russia: Anton Shunin; Vyacheslav Karavaev, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Andrey Semenov, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Dmitri Barinov, Aleksandr Golovin; Denis Cheryshev, Aleksey Miranchuk, Roman Zobnin; Artem Dzyuba
Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Mathias Jensen; Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard
Kick off time in India and how to watch
Date: June 22 (Tuesday), 2021
Time: 00:30 AM IST
TV Channels: Sony Ten 1SD and Sony TEN 1HD
Live Streaming: SonyLIV and Jio TV